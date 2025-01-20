Love Island: All Stars 2025: who are the new bombshells - which seasons are they from?

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Love Island: All Stars is shaking things up with two new bombshells 👀
  • Love Island: All Stars is adding two new bombshells tonight.
  • Ron Hall and Grace Jackson will enter the villa on Day 8.
  • It comes after the ITV2 show eliminated its first contestant for 2025.

Love Island: All Stars will see two new bombshells enter the villa tonight. It includes a former runner-up - and one fans will recognise from last year.

The first islander was dumped last night with India Reynolds being sent home. But the ITV2 hit is adding extra contestants to shake things up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans can tune into Love Island: All Stars throughout the week. Here’s all you need to know about the new bombshells.

UK Today - morning headlines in your inbox - sign up now

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island: All Stars 2025?

Ron Hall (L) and Grace Jackson (R) are joining Love Island: All StarsRon Hall (L) and Grace Jackson (R) are joining Love Island: All Stars
Ron Hall (L) and Grace Jackson (R) are joining Love Island: All Stars | ITV2

Following the dumping of India Reynolds on Sunday (January 19) night, two new bombshells are set to enter the villa. The identities were confirmed yesterday and fans might recognise them.

Ron Hall - series 9

It is not the first time Ron has appeared on a winter season of Love Island. He was part of the cast for the ninth series - which ran from January to March 2023.

Ron was the first Love Island contestant with sight-loss - he is blind in one eye due to a football injury as a kid. He was part of the cast from day one and finished as runner-up with his partner Lana Jenkins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grace Jackson - series 11

Less than a year after her last stint on Love Island, Grace is back for another shot at finding the one. She joined the 2024 series on Day 12 and lasted 40 days until Day 52 - will she make it all the way to the final this time.

When do they join the villa?

While the bombshells were announced on Sunday night, they are joining the villa on Day 8. So you can expect them to feature in tonight’s (Monday January 20) episode.

Best streaming deals for you right now

Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)

Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.

Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.

Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Who else has entered the villa?

Beyond the initial cast announced, former winner Ekin-Su joined on Day 1 with Casey O'Gorman joining on day two. Casey originally appeared in series 9.

Former series two contestant Tina Stinnes joined on Day 5. Returning to the ITV2 show almost a decade later.

Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025

Related topics:BoostLove IslandITVTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice