MAFS UK is back and viewers can expect plenty of drama again 👀🚨

Married at First Sight UK will be saying I Do again tonight.

The dating show will be continuing its 10th series this evening.

But what time will it be on the tele?

It is almost time for a brand new episode of Married at First Sight UK. The show has been on a break for a couple of nights but it will be back in a few hours.

A whole new group of brides and grooms walked down the aisle at the start of series 10. However, that is just the start of the experiment and there is plenty more to go.

The new couples will move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead on the schedule.

What time is Married at First Sight UK on TV today?

Married at First Sight UK cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Having made its debut last Sunday (September 21), it went on a break for a couple of days . The show is back tonight (September 28) and it will start a whole new week of programming.

Married at First Sight UK will start at 9pm once again this evening. It will be on TV five nights a week, from Sundays to Thursdays, and expect similar start time for each episode.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK?

The show is being broadcast on E4 once again with episodes on five days a week. It is also available to watch live and on demand via the Channel 4 app (formerly known as All4/ 4oD).

Previous seasons of MAFS UK have run for around nine weeks. You can catch up on the old series via Channel 4.

Is Married at First Sight UK on every day?

The schedule for the 10th season of the hit reality show has been confirmed by E4. There will be five episodes per week from Sunday to Thursday.

Episodes will be repeated on E4 on Friday nights. The 2024 edition of the show ran for nine weeks.

Once again the latest season of MAFS UK will see a group of brides and grooms take a leap of faith to find love. After walking down the aisle they will jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

