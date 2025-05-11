Malpractice has returned for series 2 - but how many episodes are left? 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV show returned last weekend for its second series.

The MIU are investigating Dr James Ford this time.

But when will series 2 come to an end?

Malpractice has kept viewers on their toes with yet another riveting medical mystery. The thriller series has returned after two years away from the screen.

In the drama, which is an anthology show, the Medical Investigation Unit takes on a new case each season. This time they are investigating Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) after the death of a patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how many episodes are left of Malpractice? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Malpractice on TV?

Tom Hughes in Malpractice series 2 | ITV

The medical drama’s second series continues tonight (May 11). The show is once again being broadcast on ITV1/ STV and will also be available on ITVX and STV Player.

It is scheduled to start at 9pm and the episode will run for around an hour, including ad-breaks. Expect similar timings for the rest of Malpractice season two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes of Malpractice are left in series 2?

ITV dramas can vary in length - from as little as three to six or even more. Malpractice has a bit of a unique number in its first season with five in total.

The same is the case for the second series of Malpractice - it has five episodes in total. The remaining ones will air on May 11 and May 12.

If you can’t wait, the full boxset is already available to watch on demand via ITVX and STV Player. All ten episodes from season one and two can be watched right now.

Will there be a series 3 of Malpractice?

The show has adopted an anthology format - with different cases taking the focus each season. It leaves plenty of room for it to continue beyond series two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Ofori-Attah, creator of Malpractice, has spoken about the potential for season three. Telling RadioTimes : “I've always got ideas. If ITV wants to give me some more series, then I will definitely come up with some stories for them.

"I would love to see Norma and George just come back time and time again and become a real staple of UK TV, I would really love that."

ITV has yet to announce if there will be a third series of Malpractice.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.