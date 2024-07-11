Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a listen to indie legends Maximo Park’s third single from their upcoming album, “Stream of Life.” 🎧

Maximo Park has released their latest single from their upcoming album “Stream of Life.”

“The End Can Be As Good As The Start” comes as the band’s upcoming UK tour starts to sell out.

Take a listen to the new single here and decide if you want to get those last tickets to see Maximo Park live

Could the band’s set at the Shadow and Star Cinema be similar to what they could play on their UK Tour?

Newcastle indie giants Maximo Park have released the third single from the forthcoming album, as their UK tour begins to sell out.

The group, who performed in Newcastle last week at a huge homecoming show at the Star and Shadow Cinema, have added “The End Can Be As Good As The Start” as the latest release from their album “Stream of Life,” due out on September 27th 2024.

Speaking about the new single, lead singer Paul Smith described the new single as “an exuberant New Wave-y alt-pop-rocker about faith, solidarity and sustaining relationships in the face of society's structural hurdles."

It marks their third release from “Stream of Life,” following on from earlier singles “Your Own Worst Enemy” and “Favourite Songs,” both receiving warm reviews from critics since their digital releases.

The band are still in hot demand, with several of their upcoming UK shows having already sold out; so what tickets are left to see Maximo Park on their album tour later in 2024 and what did the band play at their huge homecoming show in Newcastle?

Where are Maximo Park touring in the United Kingdom in 2024?

Those tour dates are starting to become slim pickings for those of you who want to see Maximo Park play live. Here’s their current tour schedule alongside those venues that have exhausted their ticket allocations.

October 11 2024: Queen's Hall, Edinburgh (sold out)

October 12 2024: New Century Hall, Manchester (sold out)

October 13 2024: New Century Hall, Manchester

October 15 2024: Beckett Students’ Union, Leeds

October 16 2024: Waterfront, Norwich

October 18 2024: Islington Assembly Hall, London (sold out)

October 19 2024: Islington Assembly Hall, London (sold out)

October 20 2024: Concorde 2, Brighton

October 22 2024: Trinity, Bristol (sold out)

October 23 2024: Town Hall, Birmingham

October 24 2024: Leadmill, Sheffield

October 26 2024: Boiler Shop, Newcastle (sold out)

October 27 2024: Boiler Shop, Newcastle (sold out)

Where can I get tickets to the remaining Maximo Park shows that aren’t sold out?

Tickets for the remaining shows on Maximo Park’s UK tour are going fast, so for those who are keen to head along, Ticketmaster UK is your port of call to avoid missing out.

What could Maximo Park perform during their 2024 UK tour?

With the tour based around the new album, we’d expect at least the first three singles to be incorporated into their set - which they did during their show at the Star and Shadow Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne, England on July 4 2024 (credit: Setlist.FM)

Your Own Worst Enemy

All of Me

Dormant ’til Explosion (Live debut)

Leave This Island

The End Can Be as Good as the Start (Live debut)

The National Health

Stream of Life (New song)

Books From Boxes

Quiz Show Clue (Live debut)

Versions of You

Favourite Songs

Encore/Request Section:

Postcard of a Painting (Snippet)

The Coast Is Always Changing

By the Monument

Girls Who Play Guitars

Apply Some Pressure

Have you seen Maximo Park play before, back in the era when Paul Smith bounded across the stage reading from a notebook? Or are you a newer fan who has just discovered the Newcastle group through their new singles? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!