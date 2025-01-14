Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed before April 2025

Nintendo’s long-awaited Switch 2 could about to be revealed 🎮

Nintendo is expected to reveal the first look at its next console soon.

The Switch first hit shelves almost eight years ago - and has been a major success.

Nintendo’s next console is set to be a successor to the Switch.

Nintendo could be set to reveal its brand new console this week, according to reports. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about the successor to the Switch - which first launched almost eight years ago.

The Japanese gaming giant’s president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed last year that the so-called Switch 2 would be announced during the company’s 2025 financial year. This is due to come to an end on March 31 - so fans shouldn’t have long left to wait.

One insider has now claimed that we could be just days away from the reveal. Here’s all you need to know:

Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed ‘this week’

According to Video Games Chronicle, the ‘previously reliable’ inside Nate The Hate, the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed in a matter of days. Speaking on a podcast he claimed that the hardware will be shown off on Thursday (January 16).

Reveal will ‘focus on hardware’

Nate The Hate told his audience that the reveal will be split in two, with the January 16 trailer focusing on the console’s hardware but not games. He claimed that a gaming showcase will come in either February or March.

He said: “I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

Rumoured Switch 2 price

According to Tom’s Guide a fresh rumour on the potential price of the new Nintendo console has emerged. It is alleged that an employee at the French retailer Micromania claims to have heard the console will cost €399 (£335 approximately, but prices don’t always directly convert like this) - however this should of course be taken with a massive grain of salt.

Genki ‘visited by Nintendo lawyers’ after Switch 2 leaks

Accessory manufacturer Genki set the internet’s tongues wagging after appearing to feature a mock-up of the Switch 2 at their CES booth earlier in January. Eurogamer reports that “the company's chatty CEO initially claimed it was based on the actual final design of Nintendo's under-wraps console”.

Switch 2 will feature backwards compatibility

There had been fears among fans that the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch may not feature backwards compatibility - allowing them to play their old Switch games on the console. However in November 2024, the company dispelled these fears.

It was confirmed by Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa in an update that the successor console would be backwards compatible with Switch games and Nintendo Switch Online.

Switch 2’s release ‘delayed to hinder scalping’

Nintendo has kept a lid on when its next console would be released, beyond stating that it would be revealed before the end of the 2025 financial year. Games Radar reported last year that the release date had been delayed to 2025 in a bid to combat scalpers.

The gaming giant has apparently been on a mission to secure as much stock of the console as possible, to avoid the scenes witnessed around the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

Switch 2 will have ‘magnetic joy-cons’

This is a rumour that has been floating around online for a while, but it is expected that the Switch 2 will still have joy-cons - like its predecessor - and these will attach to the console magnetically. The Genki mock-up spotted at CES 2025 appeared to confirm these rumours, Polygon reports.

What games would make you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch? For me personally it would have to be either a new 3D Mario or a sequel to Fire Emblem: Three Houses - let me know yours by email: [email protected].