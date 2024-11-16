Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spoilers: the winner of the big fight has been crowned 🥊

Netflix’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has taken place.

The event was live streamed on Netflix in the early hours of Saturday.

It was Tyson’s first professional bout in nearly 20 years.

Netflix’s highly-anticipated boxing event has come to an end - as internet star turned boxer Jake Paul took on former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The fight marked Iron Mike’s return to the ring for the first time in nearly 20 years. It was also the biggest age difference between fighters - with 31 years separating the two.

The event - which included a full undercard featuring one of the biggest rematches in women’s boxing Taylor vs Serrano II - is Netflix’s biggest live event so far. British boxing fans were warned that if they make a TV licence mistake when watching the fight, they could land a £1,000 fine.

But what was the result of the fight? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won the Paul vs Tyson fight?

Mike Tyson (R) and Jake Paul (L). Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix

Iron Mike got off to a stronger start and was marked ahead on the unofficial scorecard after the first two rounds. But Jake Paul’s youth started to make a difference as the fight went on.

The fight ended with a show of respect between the two fighters - and went to a judges decision. Paul was confirmed as the winner in a unanimous decision.

How many rounds did it last?

The fight was scheduled to last a maximum of eight rounds - each lasting two minutes. And it went the distance, so fans who stayed up got their money's worth.

Was it a knockout?

Neither of the boxers were KO’d. Paul was crowned the winner by judges decision after the fight went the full eight rounds.

Did you stay up for the fight? Was it worth watching and what did you make of it. Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].