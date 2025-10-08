Peacemaker has just one episode left in season two - but what time is it out? 🦸‍♂️📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peacemaker’s second season will conclude very soon.

The finale is set to air on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

But when will the new episode be out?

Peacemaker is about to bring the curtain down on its second season in just a matter of hours. Fans were left waiting for more than three years for the new episodes and the run is almost over.

John Cena has stepped back into the distinctive boots of the titular anti-hero for a multi-verse spanning adventure. The DC superhero show is set to wrap up its latest series very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wrestler-turned actor first played the character in 2021’s The Suicide Squad before returning to the role in 2022 for the first season of the TV show. After years of waiting he finally returned, but just one episode is left.

What time is Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 out?

John Cena as Peacemaker in the HBO Max show | HBO

It has been another rollercoaster set of episodes, but Peacemaker’s latest adventure is set to come to an end shortly. This week’s episode (number eight) will be the season finale.

Peacemaker season two episode eight will be broadcast for American audiences this evening (October 9) and it is due to be broadcast at 9pm ET. However, fans across the pond in the UK and Europe will have to wait an extra day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be available to watch in Britain on Friday (October 10). This has been the same pattern throughout the whole of the second season.

The reason for the difference in release dates is because of those pesky time zones. Peacemaker episodes are broadcast on Thursday nights in the US, which is 2am in the UK and 3am in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker season 2?

John Cena and Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker season 2 | HBO

John Cena is back once again as the titular character of Peacemaker. He is also joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two.

New additions include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Cena - Chris Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks - Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma - Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee - John Economos

Robert Patrick - August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr. (series 2)

Michael Rooker - Red St. Wild (series 2)

Sol Rodriguez - Sasha Bordeaux (series 2)

Tim Meadows - Langston Fleury (series 2)

David Denman (series 2)

Guest stars

The show has brought back some famous faces from previous DC movies, including this summer’s Superman movie. Nicholas Hoult made a surprise appearance in episode 6, resuming his role as Lex Luther.

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern

Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya Adebayo

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

How to watch Peacemaker season 2?

The show will be out on HBO Max in America, however, the streaming service has not yet arrived in the UK. For British fans, you can watch it on NOW TV/ Sky Max.

In a preview for the season, Sky’s synopsis reads: “Season two of Peacemaker follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.