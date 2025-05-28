A new favourite to win BBC’s Race Across the World has emerged. The popular show is nearing the conclusion of its fifth series and it is still wide open.

The leaderboard has changed up dramatically over the last few weeks - as a fresh pair of frontrunners emerged in episode five. Having started the race at the bottom in the early episodes, Caroline and Tom were the first to the checkpoint in McLeod Ganj.

However does that mean they have become the favourites to win the whole competition? Gambling.com has issued its latest odds ahead of episode six tonight (May 28).

But who are the frontrunners to win Race Across the World series five? See the latest runners and riders.

1 . Yin and Gaz - eliminated A twist of fate - and a brutal storm - left Yin and Gaz with too much to do going into the elimination leg and unfortunately they were knocked out of the competition at the end of episode 3. They will not be winning Race Across the World. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Fin & Sioned - 6/1 The young Welsh couple have found the race tough going after arriving in India and a travel mix-up has left them lagging behind the rest of the competition. Gambling.com has them at 6/1 to win. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Elizabeth and Letitia - 4/1 Having started the race strongly, reaching the first two checkpoints in first place. Elizabeth and Letitia have found themselves further behind on recent legs - the pair's odds have drifted to 4/1 to win via Gambling.com | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Brian and Melvyn - 2/1 Having led the race in recent weeks, Brian and Melvyn found themselves in second place after the fifth leg of the race. Can they climb back to the top of the leader board? Gambling.com has them at 2/1 to win the fifth series. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales