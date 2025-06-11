Race Across the World has a lucrative prize for the series 5 winner 👀

Race Across the World’s series 5 final will take place tonight.

The remaining four teams are racing to reach the final checkpoint first.

But what will the winner of the show actually get?

The winners of Race Across the World series 5 will be revealed in just a matter of hours. The four remaining teams have just one leg left after the mammoth journey across China, Nepal and India.

Three of the pairs are separated by just over seven hours - and it is all to play for. The former frontrunners are further behind and it means a new favourite has emerged.

Ahead of the final, the BBC has confirmed the start time and just how long the final will run for. Find out all you need to know here.

All that stands between the teams and victory is one final leg from Goa to the southernmost tip of India. But a lot can happen and all the pairs will be dreaming of victory.

What do the winners of Race Across the World get?

After nearly 14,000km the long journey from the Great Wall of China to Kanyakumari is almost over for the four remaining teams. Just one last leg remains and it will see the pairs racing through the southern states of India.

Waiting for the winning team will be a jackpot prize of £20,000. It is the same reward that each of the winners of the previous four seasons have also taken home.

The Celebrity version - of which there have been two seasons so far - on the other hand actually offers no prize for the winners.

How is the winner of Race Across the World decided?

It is very simple, the first pair to reach the final checkpoint and sign in will be the winners. There is no extra challenge or hoop to jump through at the race’s climax.

