Return to Paradise is back for series 2 on the BBC 🌴📺

Return to Paradise is back for series 2.

The BBC show returns to Dolphin Cove.

But what can you expect from the new episodes?

Pack your flip flops and your bucket hats because it is time to Return to Paradise. The hit BBC spin-off is back for another set of mysteries.

Viewers can jet off to Dolphin Cove for the Death in Paradise sister show’s second series. The show is promising “more perplexing cases” to keep audiences and the characters guessing.

But when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Return to Paradise on today?

Return to Paradise series 2 | BBC

The second season of the murder mystery is set to begin tonight (October 31). It is quite the treat for fans this Halloween.

Return to Paradise will start at 8pm this evening on BBC One. It will also be available live on iPlayer at the same time.

Who is in the cast of Return to Paradise season 2?

Plenty of familiar faces will be back for the second series of the Death in Paradise

Anna Samson as Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke

Lloyd Griffith as Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright

Tai Hara as Forensic Pathologist Glenn Strong

Catherine McClements as Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Aaron L. McGrath as Constable Felix Wilkinson

Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon

Speaking about the new episodes, Aanna Samson said: “We were so thrilled to get a second series, which is never a guarantee, even if your show’s a huge success. We adore each other: the cast, crew, everyone in the office, and the producers.

“It’s a workplace full of love, support, kindness, and fun. Getting the chance to go back and do it all again, there aren’t many better opportunities in the world than that.”

She added: “You can expect murders, and for Mackenzie and her team to solve them! We’re expanding the emotional world of all the characters in series two. Who they are and why they are the way they are.

“Colin and Mackenzie’s friendship becomes ridiculously joyful. They act like best friends while having no idea that they feel that way, which is really fun to play.

“That love triangle between Glenn, Mackenzie and Daisy also gets even more complicated, giving us a peek into her vulnerable side. We really challenge the emotional wall she puts up in this series.”

Where was Return to Paradise filmed?

Filming for this show took place at stunning locations across Sydney and the idyllic Illawarra coastal region, the BBC has said. The broadcaster describes it as having a distinctively Australian flare, while playing homage to the Death in Paradise universe.

What to expect from Return to Paradise season 2?

In series two Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke finds herself trapped in her hometown of Dolphin Cove to solve more perplexing cases, while grappling with the end-of-series-one bombshell that her ex-fiancé, Glenn still has feelings for her.

The team contend with even more perplexing cases this series, including the chemical poisoning of a man alone at sea, alongside having to deal with larger-than-life characters like a troublesome rock band who fall under suspicion when one of their members turns up dead.

Beyond her detective duties, Mackenzie is forced to face Glenn’s shocking confession that he still has feelings for her, despite his impending wedding to Daisy, complicating her own feelings toward him even further.

Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Colin’s old friends from back home starts to crack the mystery behind his decision to leave everything behind and build a new life in the tight-knit community of Dolphin Cove.