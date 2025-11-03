Sean Bean as Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla | Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Sean Bean’s Robin Hood show is here - but you will need another subscription to watch it 🏹📺

Sean Bean is starring in a Robin Hood show.

It is the latest take on the folk hero.

But how exactly can you watch the programme?

A brand new take on Robin Hood has arrived - but viewers might be struggling to find it. Sean Bean leads the cast of this fresh adaptation of the folkloric figure.

The legendary actor plays the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham in the streaming series. Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen are also part of the cast for this latest spin on the legend.

It is the first major television take on Robin Hood since the BBC’s three series drama in the 2000s. But how exactly can you watch it?

How to watch Robin Hood 2025?

Unlike the last big TV series based on the hero of folklore, this new take will not be broadcast on traditional linear television. It is instead a streaming show and is exclusive - for now - to MGM+.

This might not be one you are as familiar with, compared to the big names like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. Formerly known as Epix, MGM+ can be found as an add on for Amazon’s streaming service.

Available at an extra monthly cost, MGM+ can be added on to your Prime Video and Robin Hood can be watched on it. The streaming channel does offer a free seven-day trial - but MGM+ then costs £5.99/month after that finishes.

Who is in the cast of Robin Hood?

Jack Patten as Robin Hood | Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

The big name for the show is of course Sean Bean - and he plays the big bad of the show: The Sheriff of Nottingham. A foil for Robin Hood, he has been part of the myth for centuries and will be played by an extremely recognisable face to British audiences.

Jack Patten as Robin "Rob" Hood

Albert Rice portrays young Robin Hood

Lauren McQueen as Marian

Billie Gadsdon portrays young Marian

Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham

Kiara Kalina Jordan portrays young Priscilla

Marcus Fraser as Little John

Henry Rowley as Will Gamewell

Erica Ford as Ralph Miller

Angus Castle-Doughty as Friar Tuck

Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon

Connie Nielsen as Eleanor of Aquitaine

Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham

What to expect from Robin Hood?

A preview for the show, via Amazon, reads: “Robin Hood follows the tumultuous journey of a Saxon forester's son (Rob) turned legendary outlaw, as he navigates the corridors of power and leads a daring fight for justice and freedom.

“As Rob grapples with his inner demons and battles against the Norman elite, the series weaves a rich tapestry of historical accuracy, modern relevance, and intricate character dynamics.

“With its expansive scope, including vibrant depictions of medieval England, the Vatican, the Palace at Westminster and beyond, and an ensemble cast featuring compelling stories of Queen Eleanor, the spirited Maid Marian, her best friend Priscilla, and more, "Robin Hood" promises an exhilarating, action packed reimagining of the iconic narrative, offering audiences an unforgettable adventure unlike any other, and a take on this story unlike any before it.”

When is Robin Hood out on MGM+?

Unlike some other streaming shows, Robin Hood 2025 is being released weekly on MGM+. Episodes will come out each Sunday with the first two premiering yesterday (November 2).

Viewers can expect episode three to come out on November 9 and ten episodes are expected in total. It is due to run through to late December and will finish around Christmas time.

If you are thinking of using the MGM+ free trial to binge watch it, you might want to hold off until Betwixmas.

