Shakespeare and McKellen combine for stage screening in Leighton Buzzard

It seems like a match made in heaven and there will be a chace for the people of Leighton Buzzard to see it.

Ian McKellen will star in the title role in the National Theatre’s production of King Lear to be beamed live from London’s West End to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Thursday October 18.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production received five-star reviews for its sell-out run, and transfers to the West End for a limited season.

Jonathan Munby directs this ‘nuanced and powerful’ (The Times) contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers – one a King, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them.

Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

In a review of the production, the Daily Telegraph said: “Ian McKellen reigns supreme in this triumphant production.”

He has also said that this role is likely to be his last ever big Shakespeare performance.

The screening will start at 7pm and tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions excluding booking fees.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or alternatively by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk where more information about the screening can be found.