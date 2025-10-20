Snapchat users have been beset by issues this morning (October 20) 🚨

Snapchat has been hit by an outage.

Users have been left unable to use the app.

But when did the problems start?

A popular instant messaging app has been hit by outages to start the week. Snapchat users have been left unable to use it properly this morning (October 20).

Launched in 2011, it has become one of the most popular social media platforms over the last decade. It has hundreds of millions of users across the globe.

Downdetector has received reports of issues with the app this morning. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Snapchat still down?

The popular instant messaging app has been beset by problems this morning (October 20) to start out the week. Taking to Downdetector, people started reporting problems around 8am British time.

It includes people being left unable to log in or load messages. Other users have reported receiving the following alert when trying to log back in: “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

Snapchat is not the only service to be disrupted this morning, with problems also reported on Roblox, Amazon, Clash of Kings, Ring doorbell, and more.

Stick with us for all the latest updates.