Stephen Fry musical performed by Leighton Buzzard youngsters

Youngsters from across the Leighton Buzzard area will be performing a popular musical later this month.

Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre will perform Me and My Girl at the town’s library theatre from Friday to Saturday, April 27 and 28.

It will feature a book and lyrics by L. Arthur Rose and Douglas Furber, which has been revised by Stephen Fry, and music by Noel Gay.

The group has chosen to stage the musical following the successes of Guys & Dolls and Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

It has been described by a spokesman for the group as a classic family musical.

It contains familiar songs such as Lambeth Walk, The Sun has got his Hat On and Leaning on a Lamppost.

This lively show tells the story of Bill Snibson, a rough diamond from Lambeth, who is revealed as the new Earl of Hareford.

His newly discovered aristocratic relations are horrified, and bring him to Hareford Hall, where they attempt to educate Bill into the ways of the gentry and to separate him from his Cockney girlfriend, Sally. The result is chaos of the most comical kind.

The spokesman added that with the updated script by Stephen Fry the musical will put a smile on the face of the audience and there are plenty of tunes to hum along to.

Tickets for the show are likely to be highly in demand and people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Performances take place at 7.30pm on Friday, April 27, and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for concessions excluding booking fees.

For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or www.lbyt.org

