Strictly Come Dancing 2025 odds: who is the favourite to leave the BBC show first?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST

Strictly Come Dancing has a favourite to be eliminated first 💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing is back and the celebs are set to hit the dance floor properly this weekend. The couples were revealed last Saturday in the launch show.

One of the stars has had to withdraw from the show after suffering an injury in a fall in rehearsals. Find out more details here.

The couples will each perform a routine and face judging by Strictly’s illustrious panel. Following the pattern of recent years, there will be no elimination in week one and scores will carry over to the second week - when the first vote will take place.

But one of the celebs has already been named favourite to be eliminated. See the latest odds from Oddschecker.

Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury.

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC

Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition

2. Amber Davies - no odds yet

Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition | BBC Photo: BBC

The final addition to the cast of Strictly, Emmerdale actor Lewis has been named the frontrunner for this year. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 100/1 via Oddschecker.

3. Lewis Cope - 100/1

The final addition to the cast of Strictly, Emmerdale actor Lewis has been named the frontrunner for this year. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 100/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

One of the early favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing this year is Ellie Goldstein. She has long odds to be eliminated, she is 100/1 to be eliminated first via Oddschecker.

4. Ellie Goldstein - 100/1

One of the early favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing this year is Ellie Goldstein. She has long odds to be eliminated, she is 100/1 to be eliminated first via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

