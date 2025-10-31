Strictly Come Dancing 2025: The new rule you need to know this year

Next Strictly winner odds: George Clarke becomes ‘odds on’ favourite to win series 23

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:00 GMT

Strictly Come Dancing has an ‘odds on’ favourite for Series 23 👀📺

A Strictly Come Dancing star has emerged as the ‘odds on’ favourite to win. The show still has plenty of weeks to go, but a frontrunner has been named.

It is Halloween week on the ballroom floor and the celebs will be hoping they will get tricks not treats on the scoreboard. See which dances they will be taking on this weekend.

Oddschecker has rounded up the odds from across different bookmakers and a clear favourite has emerged. However, it is only week six of the live shows and there is plenty of time left to go.

But who do the bookies think will lift the Glitterball Trophy in 2025? Here’s all you need to know.

Plus see all of the songs that will feature on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Ranging from Beethoven to Charli XCX and Lady Gaga.

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

2. Thomas Skinner - eliminated

3. Ross King - eliminated

4. Stefan Dennis - 150/1

