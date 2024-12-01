Strictly Come Dancing fans are all saying the same thing about Pete Wicks after Week 11

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 19:44 BST

Fans have ‘given up on the show’ after the latest Strictly public vote.
  • Pete Wicks has made it through to the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.
  • The TOWIE star had the lowest score from the judges after the Saturday performances.
  • But the public have spoken and sent him through to next week.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left baffled after Pete Wicks made it through to the semi-final. He and Jowita had the lowest score after the Week 11 performances last night.

But after the public vote, Pete was announced as the first celebrity to make it through to next week. It left shocked viewers taking to social media to express their surprise at the result.

And fans were all saying the same thing. Here’s all you need to know:

Strictly fans ‘give up on show’ after shock vote result

Pete Wicks is in the Strictly semi-final. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy
Pete Wicks is in the Strictly semi-final. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

Pete Wicks making it through to the semi-final left many viewers feeling baffled. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the result.

One wrote: “How in the hell is pete through AGAIN, are u joking.” Another added: “Really sorry I really like Pete but it was his time to go this week.”

A Twitter user posted: “I give up on this show sometimes. Has someone from Strictly Come Dancing got a burner phone voting for Pete every week.”

Another added: “Pete should be in the dance off! Public don't know what they're doing.” While one echoed: “Stop voting for Pete - shouldn’t have lasted more than 2 weeks.”

What did you make of the results from Strictly Come Dancing this week? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].

