Who is the favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing? Latest odds before week 2

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 07:30 BST

Strictly Come Dancing will have its first elimination - and one star is the favourite to go 👀📺

Strictly Come Dancing will hold its first elimination of the season this weekend. The stars will take to the ballroom floor looking to secure their place in the competition.

Karen Carney impressed the judges the best in week one, but a few of the celebs walked away with lower scores. The public will get to have their say for the first time very soon.

Signed up with NationalWorld Today yet? - Breaking news sent to your inbox.

Dani Dyer was forced to withdraw from the competition last week due to injury. Her replacement took to the dancefloor for the first time in week one.

Ahead of the first public vote this weekend, the favourite to leave the show first has been named. See the latest odds here via Oddschecker.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury.

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition

2. Amber Davies - no odds yet

Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
The one time Emmerale actor has been the frontrunner to win Strictly prior to week one. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 150/1 via Oddschecker.

3. Lewis Cope - 150/1

The one time Emmerale actor has been the frontrunner to win Strictly prior to week one. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 150/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
No not that one! YouTube star George Clarke is among the favourites to win. He has long odds to be eliminated first, he is 150/1 to leave via Oddschecker.

4. George Clarke - 150/1

No not that one! YouTube star George Clarke is among the favourites to win. He has long odds to be eliminated first, he is 150/1 to leave via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVBBCStrictly Come Dancing
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice