Strictly Come Dancing is back for week 4 - but is there a theme this week? 📺👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this weekend.

The remaining celebs are set to hit the ballroom floor.

But what week is it on the hit BBC show?

Dust down your sequins because it is almost time to cha-cha over to your TV remote and flick on BBC One for Strictly Come Dancing. The iconic competition is limbering up to return for another week.

After taking on a series of movie themed routines a week ago, the second celebrity to leave the show was revealed. Recap who left the ballroom in week three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what is the theme for this week’s episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What week is it on Strictly Come Dancing?

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show. Photo: BBC

The iconic BBC competition had its first themed week last weekend. The celebs and their professional partners took on dances inspired by the movies - including this year’s Netflix sensation K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For week four, there is not an overarching theme this time around. It is just a classic week of Strictly Come Dancing with a real assortment of different songs.

The picks range from Madonna to Tracey Chapman’s Fast Car and another track from K-Pop Demon Hunters. Hopefully using all these songs from the movie won’t summon any demons to the Strictly set!

Full list of songs and dances for week 4

The remaining celebs will be hitting the dance floor once again this weekend. The dances they will be taking on have been confirmed:

Alex and Johannes - Rumba to Fast Car by Tracy Chapman

Amber and Nikita - Argentine Tango to Angel Of My Dreams by Jade

Balvinder and Julian - Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo to Rodrigo y Gabriela

Chris and Nadia - Salsa to Maria by Ricky Martin

Ellie and Vito - Couples Choice to Golden by HUNTR/X

George and Alexis - Tango to Viva La Vida by Coldplay

Stefan and Dianne - Charleston to Dance Monkey by Tones And I

Harry and Karen - Rumba to It Must Have Been Love by Roxette

Jimmy and Lauren - Couples Choice to Soca Medley

Karen and Carlos - Quickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight

La Voix and Aljaž - Cha Cha to Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar

Lewis and Katya - Foxtrot to L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole

Vicky and Kai - Samba to La Isla Bonita by Madonna

When is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

The BBC’s iconic competition will be hitting our screens with two routines this weekend. It will be back for a regular live show on Saturday (October 18) and it is due to start at 6.30pm.

Strictly will be back for this week’s result show on Sunday (October 19) evening. It is due to start at 7.15pm.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.