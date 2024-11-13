Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You will want a hanky nearby 🎄🎅

Tesco has released its Christmas ad for 2024 and fans are loving it.

It has been compared to John Lewis by audiences.

Viewers have praised it for ‘bringing back the spirit of Christmas’.

Tesco has pulled its Christmas advert off the shelf - and audiences are loving it. Viewers have raved about the ‘tear-jerking’ advert, saying it is something they would expect ‘from John Lewis’.

The supermarket launched the Helping Feed Your Christmas Spirit campaign on Tuesday (November 12). After debuting online, it has started to air on TV and fans have rushed to the internet to praise it.

The advert follows a man who together with his grandfather helps to carry on the festive tradition of his late grandmother by making a gingerbread house for Christmas. In a unique twist, he starts to see the world around him as gingerbread - including the outside of a Tesco store.

It culminates on Christmas day as the pair put the finishing touches to the gingerbread house as the rest of the family arrive for dinner. And it is all soundtracked by a rather familiar track.

Viewers rave about Tesco’s Christmas advert

Tesco's Christmas Advert for 2024. Photo: Tesco/ YouTube screenshot | Tesco/ YouTube screenshot

In the comments on the YouTube version of the ad, fans were eager to praise the festive campaign. Many favourably compare it to the efforts created by John Lewis.

One person wrote: “First Christmas ad to make me feel christmassy whilst also having real emotions. I love everything about this.”

Another added: “Never thought I'd say this but wow! This pulled a few heart strings, talk about bringing back the spirit of Christmas for 2024. Well done Tesco!”

A fan said: “I expected something like this from John Lewis, but not Tesco. You guys and girls have really upped your game this year.. Well done Tesco.”

How to watch the Tesco Christmas advert?

The advert has started to air on TV, so if you are watching live tele you may see it crop up during an ad-break. But it has also been released online, including on Tesco’s YouTube page - we have embedded it below, it may take a few moments to load in.

It is around 3 minutes long - when watched in full. If you see it on television, you may see a slightly abridged version due to time constraints.

What is the song?

The track you can hear soundtracking the Tesco Christmas advert this year is On Melancholy Hill by the Gorillaz. It dates back to 2010 and was from the iconic group’s third album Plastic Beach.

One fan added: “They summoned an entire fanbase just by using this song.” While another said: “Love this ad! Instantly recognised On Melancholy Hill too.”

What do you think of the Tesco Christmas advert for 2024? Share your reactions and thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].