The remaining candidates will now face the dreaded interview stage - and only a couple will make it through to the 2025 final. The Apprentice is celebrating 20 years on TV - having debuted back in 2005.
But what exactly could Lord Sugar be investing in? Let’s take a look at all of the business plans from series 19.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Emma Rothwell - fired task 1
“To evolve my already successful business to the next level. To create an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income. Creating a community of creators and consumers. To empower people who struggle with or can’t work a 9-5 to earn an income on their own terms.” | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston
2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2
“I have designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers on the go. In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene. This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process.” | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston
3. Carlo Brancati - fired task 3
“My business plan is to develop a user-friendly online platform that connects patients with the most reputable hair transplant clinics worldwide. The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well-informed decisions about hair restoration.” | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston
4. Nadia Suliaman - fired task 4
“Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other. The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally.” | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.