The Great British Bake Off presenter Alison Hammond thinks Paul Hollywood has ‘messed up’ already in series 16 😱🍰

Alison Hammond is not shy when it comes to sharing her mind.

The Great British Bake Off host has revealed she thinks Paul Hollywood has ‘messed up’.

But what sparked the presenter to make this claim?

The Great British Bake Off is back and we couldn’t be happier. Now in its 16th series, the show continues to feel like a warm blanket each and every week.

Alison Hammond is the most recent TV presenter to take up hosting duties on the show. She has partnered up with Noel Fielding, who has been on the show since it moved to Channel 4.

But Alison has revealed that she thinks Paul Hollywood ‘messed up’ last week. Here’s all you need to know:

GBBO star claims Paul Hollywood ‘messed up’ in episode 1

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

Alison Hammond is not the kind of presenter to hold her tongue and at the start of biscuit week she told contestant Tom that she thinks Paul Hollywood made a mistake the week before. She told him she thinks he ‘messed up’ by not offering one of his signature handshakes after Tom served up his signature bake in cake week.

The amateur was taken aback and asked the host: “Really?” At the time of writing, before the end of the first challenge in episode two tonight (September 9), Paul has yet to offer any of the contestants one of his famous handshakes.

However, before the episode was over, Paul Hollywood rectified his ‘mistake’ and gave Tom a handshake after the showstopper in biscuit week.

One of the bakers is hoping to take it one step further and secure a ‘show first’ in the form of a Hollywood hug. But they might find themselves waiting quite a long time for that!

What to expect from The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Last week, the 12 bakers took on one of the show’s big classics: cake week. This week it is crunch time as the amateurs will face biscuit themed challenges.

The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “It's crunch time for the bakers as biscuit week arrives, seeing them take on a 'slice and bake' signature, produce a classic chocolate Hobnob in the technical and make their favourite mementos out of biscuit in the showstopper.

“Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding find out who will be top cookie and who will crumble under the pressure, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge their efforts.”

