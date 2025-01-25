What time is The Masked Singer on TV tonight? ITV schedule and start time confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The Masked Singer is back for a brand new episode tonight.
- A fifth celebrity will be eliminated and unmasked this evening.
- Bookies have named the favourite to be axed from The Masked Singer this week.
ITV has confirmed what time The Masked Singer will start tonight. The show will return to our screens in just a matter of hours.
The series has proved to be a huge hit once again for the broadcaster - despite the departure of judge Rita Ora. Four episodes have aired already and a handful of celebrities have now been unmasked.
Ahead of the latest episode, bookies have named the favourite to be eliminated. While the potential identities have also been predicted.
But what time will The Masked Singer be on TV this weekend? And will there be one episode - or more. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The Masked Singer on tonight?
The popular reality show has eased back into its traditional early January slot on the TV calendar. It will continue to air on Saturday nights over the coming weeks and months on ITV.
Today’s episode (January 25) is due to start at 7pm on ITV1 - it can also be watched live or on demand via ITVX. The episode is scheduled to last until 8.30pm, a total of 90 minutes including the advert breaks.
The conclusion of this week’s episode of The Masked Singer will see the identity of yet another of the contestants be unveiled. So far four celebs have been unmasked - see who they are here.
When is the next episode of The Masked Singer?
After a bumper serving on the first weekend of 2025, ITV has returned to the normal schedule of releasing one episode a week. So fans will have to wait until next Saturday (February 1) for the next instalment of The Masked Singer.
The prime TV slot on Sunday evening has been taken over by Dancing on Ice - so viewers can still get a fix of reality TV then. Find out more here.
