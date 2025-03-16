The White Lotus is taking a trip to a ‘Full-Moon Party’ in its latest episode 🌕

The White Lotus is back for its third season.

A star-studded cast has checked into Thailand this time.

But when can you expect the next episode?

The White Lotus is investing its latest cast of guests to a ‘Full-Moon Party’ this week. HBO’s dark comedy anthology series is turning up the heat as it enters the back half of its third season.

Walton Goggins, Amie Lou Woods, Carrie Coon and Jason Isaac are among the stars who have been enlisted for the latest version of The White Lotus. It is once again being broadcast by Sky Atlantic/ Now TV in the UK.

But what time will the latest episode be out? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The White Lotus’ next episode out?

The White Lotus season three premieres on February 16. | HBO

The show will be broadcast in the US and UK at the same time - although it may not be the most convenient time for British viewers. HBO is airing the third season of The White Lotus at the same time each Sunday including today (March 16).

It will once again air at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - and expect the same for the remaining episodes. For British viewers this will work out at 2am on Monday morning (March 17).

Sky Atlantic will broadcast it again at the far more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening.

How to watch The White Lotus season three?

The show is being broadcast on HBO in America. It will also stream on Max at the same time as it airs on TV (9pm ET/ 6pm PT).

On this side of the pond, The White Lotus is on Sky Atlantic and can also be watched on the streaming service Now TV. It will be available on catch up for Sky Atlantic subscribers.

What have you made of the latest season of The White Lotus? Let me know by email: [email protected] .