Scream park has plenty of sinister scares up it sleeve this year

There’s going a scary line-up of ghoulish entertainment on offer as The Howl reopens it doors to those brave enough to enter the Mead Open Farm-based Hallowe’en attraction this year.

Prepare for a night you won’t forget as the fright-fully good scream park returns from October 6.

Immerse yourself in dazzling special effects, atmospheric scenery, award-winning attractions, live music, sumptuous food, all encapsulated within a jubilant festival ambience.

This year’s line-up of attractions are:

> The Full Moon Manor (New for 2023): Descend into the ominous allure of the new scare factor 9 maze. Witness the chilling transformation of a once grand hotel. Encounter the mischievous bellboy and confront unsettling past residents.

> Howl Valley High maze: Experience a sinister semester of scares. Encounter eerie students, teachers, and other staff members. Who will be crowned the horrifying Prom King and Queen? Navigate the eerie corridors, if you dare.

> The Shed: Discover the dark secrets that lie within. Meet Chastity and the overprotective Pop. Beware of lurking dangers and always aim to escape the ominous shed.

> Toppers Twister: Traverse the haunting remnants of Mr Topper's abandoned circus. Beware of the untamed clowns and the legacy of their twisted tricks.

> Red: Delve deep into the nightmarish realm of "Red". A perilous forest journey filled with terrors awaits you.

> The Circus of Horrors: Join the 27-year world touring sensation as it returns with “Voodoo”. Experience an adrenaline-fueled circus ride with breathtaking acts and unforgettable performances.

In addition to live action mazes, visitors can enjoy award-winning street theatre, live music, two DJs, refreshing bars, and a diverse range of street food, all set within a celebratory festival backdrop.

Mead Open Farm is located at Stanbridge Road, Billington. The Howl runs on selected dates from October 6 to 31. The park opens at 6pm with attractions beginning at 6.30pm.

Tickets start at £18. For bookings and additional information see here.

