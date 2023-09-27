News you can trust since 1861
32 photos of frightful Hallowe'en characters you're likely to encounter if you're brave enough to enter The Howl near Leighton Buzzard

Scream park has plenty of sinister scares up it sleeve this year
By Steve Sims
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST

There’s going a scary line-up of ghoulish entertainment on offer as The Howl reopens it doors to those brave enough to enter the Mead Open Farm-based Hallowe’en attraction this year.

Prepare for a night you won’t forget as the fright-fully good scream park returns from October 6.

Immerse yourself in dazzling special effects, atmospheric scenery, award-winning attractions, live music, sumptuous food, all encapsulated within a jubilant festival ambience.

This year’s line-up of attractions are:

> The Full Moon Manor (New for 2023): Descend into the ominous allure of the new scare factor 9 maze. Witness the chilling transformation of a once grand hotel. Encounter the mischievous bellboy and confront unsettling past residents.

> Howl Valley High maze: Experience a sinister semester of scares. Encounter eerie students, teachers, and other staff members. Who will be crowned the horrifying Prom King and Queen? Navigate the eerie corridors, if you dare.

> The Shed: Discover the dark secrets that lie within. Meet Chastity and the overprotective Pop. Beware of lurking dangers and always aim to escape the ominous shed.

> Toppers Twister: Traverse the haunting remnants of Mr Topper's abandoned circus. Beware of the untamed clowns and the legacy of their twisted tricks.

> Red: Delve deep into the nightmarish realm of "Red". A perilous forest journey filled with terrors awaits you.

> The Circus of Horrors: Join the 27-year world touring sensation as it returns with “Voodoo”. Experience an adrenaline-fueled circus ride with breathtaking acts and unforgettable performances.

In addition to live action mazes, visitors can enjoy award-winning street theatre, live music, two DJs, refreshing bars, and a diverse range of street food, all set within a celebratory festival backdrop.

Mead Open Farm is located at Stanbridge Road, Billington. The Howl runs on selected dates from October 6 to 31. The park opens at 6pm with attractions beginning at 6.30pm.

Tickets start at £18. For bookings and additional information see here.

.

1. Prepared to be scared at The Howl

. Photo: Stephen Candy Photography:The Howl

.

2. Prepared to be scared at The Howl

. Photo: Stephen Candy Photography:The Howl

.

3. Prepared to be scared at The Howl

. Photo: The Howl

.

4. Prepared to be scared at The Howl

. Photo: The Howl

