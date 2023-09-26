Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jaquie Dixon, Justin Fowler, Simon Bradford, Mark Gabriel and Harry Gabriel also named ‘4 Buoys 1 Gull’ started their 5 Person Relay Channel Swim in the darkness at Dover.

They swam for an hour at a time, as the sun came up, taking part in 3 swims each before they made it to the French coastline, when they then all got back in to swim up onto the beach as a team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have been training all year in local lakes, the sea, and even through the night to acclimatise ready for this adventure.

4 Buoys 1 Gul

Most Popular

This was a non-wetsuit swim and the waters were below 16 degrees, despite good conditions the waters were very choppy and Jellyfish infested. This incredible team managed their fantastic achievement in only 15 hours and 4 minutes.

Jaquie Dixon, who works as a co-ordinator for local charity Hospice at Home Volunteers, and 2 other team mates, Justin and Simon, chose to take on this incredible challenge to raise money for Hospice at Home Volunteers and the charity could not be more proud of them all.

Hospice at Home Volunteers provide a local service in Leighton Buzzard/Linslade and local villages offering support and befriending to people and families of those with a life limiting condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have many volunteers who give up their time to support and help these families providing practical, emotional and social support during this difficult time, and without these fantastic donations they would be unable to provide this incredible life changing free service.

If you would like any more information on the service provided or if you feel they could help you or your family, please contact: 01525 854713 or email: [email protected].