A big 'Thank You' from the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, 17th February, the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the Royal British Legion held it's monthly Breakfast Club.

The chairman and committee members, would like to thank the local community for making the event such a great occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a full house for the breakfast gathering which takes place in the RBL Social Club on West Street. Supported by the Club Stewardess Natalie Skelton and her team. Everyone enjoyed a cooked breakfast with tea and coffee, whilst taking the opportunity to catch up with friends old and new.

The RBL Breakfast Club was a roaring success.

Most Popular

It also gave branch chairman and committee members a chance to meet local members of the community, to answer questions about the role of the RBL.

As a charitable organisation, we rely on local support to help support ex-service men and women and the local community. Once again Leighton Buzzard didn't fail in their amazing support they have shown the branch in the last year.

If you missed this club, don't worry we'll be doing it all again next month.