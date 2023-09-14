Watch more videos on Shots!

Imagine the scene – scores of black and white, spotty dogs run and play in the Bedfordshire countryside while their humans discuss how wonderful they are.

Well, that was Olivia Jonas’ vision and it is set to become a reality later this month.

Olivia, 26, wanted to bring Dalmatians together from across Leighton Buzzard and beyond after she enjoyed going to a previous ‘dally rally’ so much. The equine trainer and lash technician has a Dalmatian puppy, Dolly, and wanted to get her socialising with more of her breed.

Olivia and Dolly. Picture: Olivia Jonas

She explained: “I wanted for her to have more Dalmatian friends. They are such good dogs and people travel for everyone’s dogs to play together.

“I came into the Dalmatian society and went along to a local dally rally in Ampthill. They [the events] are usually quite basic, there’s up to 50 dogs and we let them run around off the lead.”

Dalmatian events like the ones in Bedfordshire are common throughout the country, with dog play sessions held in London, Warrington, Kent and Peterborough. Olivia said: “These dally rallies exist because Dalmatians love to play with other dogs. That’s why a lot of people organise these to give them a really good run around because they are really social.”

