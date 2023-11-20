Christmas Tree Festival in Leighton Buzzard has 60 exhibits to enjoy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival is held every two years at the 13th century church, alternating with St Barnabas Church in Linslade.
This year's theme is "Twas on a starry night". Groups and organisation from throughout the town are taking part, producing their own interpretations of the theme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event, with more than 60 trees on show, runs from Friday, November 24 until Sunday. Admission free, but donations welcomed. Opening times are Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 12noon to 5pm. To help get you in the mood for Christmas, the church's coffee shop will be open on all three days and there will be live music too.
> There’s a Christmas Teddy Bear Trail in Leighton Buzzard town centre this festive season, with six bears hiding in the shops. Try and find them all while you’re out doing your Christmas shop. Look out for posters in the shop windows.