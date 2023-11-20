Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival is held every two years at the 13th century church, alternating with St Barnabas Church in Linslade.

This year's theme is "Twas on a starry night". Groups and organisation from throughout the town are taking part, producing their own interpretations of the theme.

The event, with more than 60 trees on show, runs from Friday, November 24 until Sunday. Admission free, but donations welcomed. Opening times are Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 12noon to 5pm. To help get you in the mood for Christmas, the church's coffee shop will be open on all three days and there will be live music too.

All Saints Church Christmas Tree Festival 2021

