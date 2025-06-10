Dinosaurs, pirates and beer - here's what's coming to Leighton Buzzard Railway this summer

TV star Bluey during a previous visit. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

You may be forgiven for thinking Leighton Buzzard Railway is just about trains – but you’d be wrong.

There’s a host of events set to take place this summer – with visits from special guests including pirates, dinosaurs and children’s favourite Bluey, not to mention a beer festival for the grown-ups.

The narrow gauge railway opened back in 1919, and is still running today.

In addition to special events, visitors can enjoy an 85-minute round trip from Page's Park to Stonehenge Works (no not THAT Stonehenge) taking in sharp curves, steep climbs and the Bedfordshire countryside.

The popular vintage vehicles rally returns to the railway on Sunday, June 22.

From 10am around 100 vintage and classic cars, buses, commercial, military and other service vehicles will be on display at Page’s Park. There will also be lots of stalls to browse and pick up a bargain – and no charge for entry.

If you want to take part, vehicles can arrive from 9am, with late entries accepted on the day. Confirming in advance is preferred, via email to [email protected]

Beer lovers are in for a treat on July 5 and 6 as the Buzzrail Beer Festival returns.

It’s open from 10.30am to 8pm on the Saturday and 11am to 6pm on the Sunday, and will feature a selection of craft beers from local brewers.

Entry is free if you have a train ticket for the same day – and £3 if you don’t.

Things will be getting a bit Jurassic Park on Sunday, July 20 as baby dinosaurs take over at Stonehenge Works. A special timetable will be running on the day – but people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Get ready to shiver your timbers at the Pirate Weekend on Sunday, August 24 and bank holiday Monday, August 25.

Children who dress up as pirates will receive a small treasure and travel token for a future trip on the railway during normal days. There’s also a treasure hunt – mark X on your map and win a small prize.

Pirates will greet visitors at Page’s Park station – but watch out, because there will also be pirate ship attacks at the end of the line.

Make sure you bring a water pistol – or borrow one from the railway – for the highlight of the day: a water fight between the Pirates of Page’s Park and people on the Pirate Ship of Stonehenge.

A railway spokesperson joked: “Anyone brave enough to travel in an open coach will get wet. We can’t guarantee that anyone travelling in a closed coach will stay dry either!”

And on Sunday, August 31, TV favourite Bluey will be visiting Stonehenge Works for one day only - you’re advised to book early.

Visit the website to find out more and to book tickets for special events.