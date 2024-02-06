Enter the Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors Mother's Day competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of Mother's Day this month, local Leighton Buzzard-based law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, are running a Mother's Day competition to celebrate the mum in your life.

The competition, to be held on the firm's social media, is open to all ages and kicks off on Tuesday 6th February 2024. Entry takes just 2 minutes and can be done from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Entrants must reside within Bedfordshire in order to collect the prize – a Mother’s Day treat bundle worth over £70, including a bottle of bubbly, chocolates and a bouquet, provided by Adrienne’s Flowers.

To enter, simply comment on the pinned Osborne Morris & Morgan Mother’s Day competition post with one thing you most love about your mum. For those who do not have a Facebook account, entries can also be emailed to [email protected].

Deadline for entries is Tuesday 5th March 2024 at 12pm and a winner will be randomly chosen and announced on social media on Wednesday 6th March 2024.

Full T&C’s can be found on their website here: Enter our 2024 Mother’s Day Competition: Win a Treat Package - OM&M (ommlaw.co.uk)

Sarah Winters, Practice Manager at Osborne Morris & Morgan, said: "We are so excited to once again, run our annual Mother's Day Competition again this year.

We wanted to make this March all about Mums, so this date is always circled in the diary. Good luck to all entrants! I can't wait to see your lovely comments why your Mum is so special to you."

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors run several social media competitions throughout the year. To keep up to date with the latest legal news and get involved, simply follow @ommlaw.

About Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors