Explore Greensand Country this summer - and enter heathland photo competition

Did you know Greensand Country contains all of Bedfordshire’s remaining heathland? These habitats are part of the area’s distinct identity, but are some of our most threatened habitats.

Throughout this summer, the Greensand Trust, the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership, and the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs, and Northants are giving a big hurrah for heaths.

Most heathlands were developed during or after the Stone Age (some 3,500 years ago) in areas with poor soils, where trees were removed and grazing or burning prevented their regrowth. Open heaths have been used by humans for centuries for grazing livestock, rabbit warrens, cutting gorse for fuel and collecting bracken for livestock bedding.

Heathland is much more than just heathers and gorse. They may also contain grasses, flowers, some trees, bare ground and, in some cases, ponds or running water. In many sites, heathlands form part of a bigger landscape with grasslands, woodlands, mires or scrub habitats. The dry, warm soils of heathlands make them very important for reptiles. A mix of open, sunny and sheltered areas for basking, together with cover for shelter, is vital. Many insects have heathlands as their primary habitat, feeding on grasses and flowers typical of the heaths or relying on areas of bare sandy ground for their burrows, for example, solitary bees and wasps. Few birds are restricted to heathlands, however there are some specialists such as Dartford warblers and nightjars which are primarily associated with lowland heathland. Many others live in areas where heathland is one of the components of the landscape, such as kestrels, hobbies and stonechats.

Cooper's Hill, Ampthill

As well as a habitat to many different species, vital for preserving our biodiversity, heathland also helps to store carbon, with an average of 100 tonnes of carbon stored above and below ground per hectare of heathland.

These habitats are under threat from many different angles. Tree planting, agricultural and building development, lack of management leading to heathland being wooded over, and visitor pressures all contribute to areas of heathland being lost. Conservation work throughout Greensand Country has begun to restore heathland at a landscape level, with 113 hectares being created or restored.

The summer is the perfect time to discover these fascinating places. You can discover all of the heathland nature reserves by using the Greensand Country interactive map on the website. We are also running a number of different events and activities for all ages, from talks and guided walks to Bug Lab events. More information on events and activities is available at Greensand Country | An area of distinct, beautiful and loved countryside

We have also launched a heathland photo competition, for you to share your favourite pictures of heathland. That might be a panoramic landscape or a wildlife close-up. Entries to be made via the Greensand Country website, with the deadline for entries being the 15th September.