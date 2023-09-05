Find out how to make your move stress-free in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more videos on Shots!

Redrow South Midlands is hosting a free Help to Sell event at Leestone Park on developments across Bedfordshire, from 10.30am-5.30pm, on Heath Road, on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.

As part of the Help to Sell initiative, which is designed to remove the stress from selling a house, the developer will take care of the entire process, including valuations, the appointment of an estate agent, contributing towards fees, and paperwork – allowing future buyers to simply focus on the packing.

On the day, customers will be able to speak to our independent financial advisors and specialist company Move +, and visitors can also find out more about the homes available across Bedfordshire.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow, we understand how stressful selling a house can be, which is why we've created our Help to Sell scheme.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Leighton Buzzard to buy their dream home, and we’re delighted to be offering expert advice at our event to show potential buyers just how easy the process can be.

“Whether you are wanting to right-size, need a little more space, or move to a location with beautiful surroundings yet still close to a city, our event can help you find just what you are looking for.