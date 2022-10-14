Free family interactive Halloween adventure comes to Leighton Buzzard high street

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to launch the Halloween trail ‘Totally Spooking Out!’. It went live this week and will run until October 31 (inclusive).

This innovative experience lets families choose what happens in the story as they go around and enables anyone with a smartphone to take part.

Players not only hunt down Halloween masks along the route, like witches, mummies, and ghouls, but they can also try them on digitally and take selfies. At each stop players can then see the full characters from the masks, burst to life in (AR) augmented reality.

Despite the Halloween theme, the trail is suitable for any ages. Due to the flow of the story, you will need to complete the trail in the order of the locations listed.

Families will be guided on their trip around ten stops by The Luminauts, a team of superheroes, on an adventure as they find the characters and enable you to see them in AR.

The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything and works on any smart device.

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete, however, it can be completed in more than one visit.

It is completely free for families and groups to take part in and if you complete all the stops in order, you win a free digital fun pack which will be available to download from High Street Safari website: www.HighStreetSafari.com