Harnessing the power of the Olympics with Linslade gym challenge

I Am Team GB is inviting people to join in with a Festival of Sport event taking place at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Linslade on Saturday, August 14.

Ken Aigbe, Game Maker for I Am Team GB, is organising a Gym Challenge which will run from 3pm to 4pm. It's a free event and open to local residents.

Activities will include boxing, running, rowing, cycling, swimming and table tennis. On the day, participants can choose to do one or two of the listed activities for 10, 20 or 30 minutes at their own pace.

Join the activities at Tiddenfoot this Saturday

Children under 14 years must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will receive the I Am Team GB attendance certificate on the day. Three I Am Team GB gold medals are also up for grabs!

More information and to register see https://www.iamteamgb.com/activity/878