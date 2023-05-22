Have dinner with dinosaurs at new event for Leighton Buzzard's Mead Open Farm

Getting up close to one of the dinos

Calling all explorers, dancers, and dinosaur enthusiasts – Mead Open Farm is inviting you to embark on a wild adventure filled with delicious food, jaw-dropping encounters with dinosaurs, and an epic Dino Disco that will have you rocking the dance floor like never before.

Imagine stepping into a prehistoric wonderland, where the air is filled with excitement and the aroma of a delectable two-course feast. The Leighton Buzzard venue’s "Dinner with the Dinos" offers an unforgettable dining experience fit for any explorer. Indulge in mouthwatering dishes carefully crafted to please your taste buds and fuel your adventure-filled evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the excitement doesn't stop there. As you enjoy your meal, be prepared for surprise appearances from Mead Open Farm's roaming dinos. Picture the thrill of coming face to face with a towering T-Rex or meeting a gentle Brachiosaurus up close. Snap a roar-some photo on the Jurassic Jeep and capture the moment you shared a meal with these incredible prehistoric creatures.

Child enjoying a burger at Dinner with the Dinos

Most Popular

Once your appetite is satisfied, it's time to unleash your inner explorer and hit the dance floor at the legendary Dino Disco. Put on your dancing shoes and show off your best prehistoric moves on the mesmerising LED dance floor. Whether you're a T-Rex or a Stegosaurus, there's no excuse not to flaunt your dino dance skills and rock the party like it's the Mesozoic Era!

If you have little adventurers with you, set them loose in our indoor play area, where they can unleash their imaginations and channel their inner paleontologists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Dinner with the Dinos" at Mead Open Farm is more than just a meal. It's an extraordinary journey filled with mouthwatering food, thrilling encounters, and non-stop fun. Lose yourself in a world where the past meets the present, where imagination knows no bounds, and where memories are made.