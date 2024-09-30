IN PICTURES: Be prepared to be scared as The Howl returns to Leighton Buzzard with new Halloween attractions

Running on selected nights from Friday, October 4, be prepared for an evening filled with award-winning haunts, live entertainment, and mouthwatering food – all wrapped in a festival-like atmosphere.

This year, The Howl unveils two brand-new, terrifying attractions.

The first is Noxious Alley: Where Laughter Dies and Nightmares Are Born! Step into the twisted world of Dr Gallows, a deranged outcast who created his own circus of horrors. Navigate abandoned alleys filled with grotesque clowns, scarred by toxic chemicals and forged in pain. As you journey deeper, the carnival’s sinister secret becomes clearer, and survival is your only option. Can you escape their deadly dance?

Then there’s CarnEvil Cabaret. Brace yourself for a live show like no other! In this dark and sinister spectacle, nightmares take center stage with daring stunts, eerie illusions, and a blend of burlesque that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Beware the front row—you might just become part of the performance!

The Howl offers six terrifying haunts in all, and, as well as the new attractions, fans’ favourites return.

● Red: No fairytale here! Enter the haunted woods of "Red" where an epic nightmare awaits. Every twist and turn could be your last in this relentless, high-stakes hunt for survival.

● Full Moon Manor: Check in, but you’ll never check out. This spine-chilling multi-level maze will lead you through the halls of an old, cursed hotel, where the staff and guests are desperate for company… for all eternity.

● Howl Valley High: Set in the most twisted high school imaginable. Whether you're a jock, nerd, or prom queen hopeful, the students and staff are waiting to make sure you never forget your time at Howl Valley High. Get ready for a semester of screams and prepare to star in your very own horror movie!

● The Shed: Enter the dreaded Shed, where feral creatures experiment on unfortunate souls. Escape is the only option, but with every corner hiding new terrors, it won’t be easy.

● Squealers Yard: These farm boys love fresh meat—and they’ll give you a head start before they come for yours. Stay close to your friends and pray you can outrun the twisted men lurking in the shadows.

The Howl is more than just scares – it’s a full festival of live entertainment. As well as CarnEvil Cabaret, there's live music with Halloween-themed performances from live bands and DJs, and roaming street performers who are always ready for a scare or a selfie!

And there’s plenty of food and drink choices so you can refuel between haunts.

Tickets start at £20 and are available now at www.TheHowl.co.uk.