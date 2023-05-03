Join the Coronation Big Help Out in Leighton Buzzard and help make a difference as a volunteer

Age UK in Leighton Buzzard is joining charities across the country to take part in The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King.

The Big Help Out will be providing opportunities and encouraging people to try out volunteering on Monday, May 8, and make a difference in their communities.

Residents who are interested in taking part will be invited to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

The Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard

The Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard will be opening its doors on Monday to offer taster sessions to people interested in helping out. The two-hour long sessions offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.

Age UK is dependent on the support and dedication of volunteers and without them could not offer help to thousands of older people across the country.

Cathie Cassidy, shop manager at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “Volunteers play an important role at our shop and are crucial to Age UK. As well as helping with the essential operations and day-to-day running of the shop, they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the local community who stop in.

"Every hour they contribute makes a huge difference and helps Age UK raise much-need funds for its work supporting older people, making their work invaluable.

“Volunteers in the Age UK shop can choose to do a variety of tasks such as window dressing, creating displays, managing stock donations and serving customers. They will also gain valuable skills and experience while volunteering alongside a team of passionate and friendly people.

"So, if you’re looking to find out more, please do sign up and book one of the taster session on May 8 via The Big Help Out app.”

Age UK shop volunteers help raise vital funds for the charity’s work including its free, national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service. The charity also supports older people and making a difference to the local community, shop volunteers can also make new friends, discover new interests and develop new skills.

Denise, a volunteer at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “I love volunteering with the local Age UK shop in – it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back. No two days are ever the same and as well doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day. I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go.”