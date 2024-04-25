LBPC: photographic competition

Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club ran their final internal league competition of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday 24 April. The set subject, for both prints and projected images, was “Transport”.
Published 25th Apr 2024
The Programme notes added “we are looking for images where the main subject of the image is a form of transport and not the items, person or persons being transported”.

The entries showcased all manner of forms of transport. As well as planes, trains, and automobiles, there were trucks, sleighs, bicycles, motorcycles, boats, ships, cable cars, dodgems, and even a hovercraft. And they appeared in all sorts of settings – including the snowy artic, Norwegian fjords, the Alps, temperate woodlands and canals, Iberian waterways, Caribbean and Indian streets, scorching deserts, and many others besides.

Our independent judge for the competition was Alan Taberer from Imagez Camera Club (Weston Turville), an experienced photographer and CACC judge.

    River of Light by Rob DelahuntyRiver of Light by Rob Delahunty
    The top performers were John Booth (beginners and improvers, projected images), Tim Gould (advanced photographers, prints), and Rob Delahunty (advanced photographers, projected images).

    We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.

    See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

