LBPC: photographic competition

The Programme notes added “we are looking for images where the main subject of the image is a form of transport and not the items, person or persons being transported”.

The entries showcased all manner of forms of transport. As well as planes, trains, and automobiles, there were trucks, sleighs, bicycles, motorcycles, boats, ships, cable cars, dodgems, and even a hovercraft. And they appeared in all sorts of settings – including the snowy artic, Norwegian fjords, the Alps, temperate woodlands and canals, Iberian waterways, Caribbean and Indian streets, scorching deserts, and many others besides.

Our independent judge for the competition was Alan Taberer from Imagez Camera Club (Weston Turville), an experienced photographer and CACC judge.

River of Light by Rob Delahunty

The top performers were John Booth (beginners and improvers, projected images), Tim Gould (advanced photographers, prints), and Rob Delahunty (advanced photographers, projected images).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.