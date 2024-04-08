Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the D-Day 80th anniversary, The Branch intend to visit The National Arboretum on Saturday 7th September.

It is planned for a coach to depart from The RBL Social Club in West Street, arriving at The Arboretum late morning. The coach will return to The RBL Social Club early evening.

To reserve your place you should contact Julie Clarke; Branch Treasurer. You can email Julie at: [email protected] Or phone on: 01525 385287.

Alternatively you can add your details to the list in The RBL Social Club.

Opportunities to reserve your seat will close Friday 31st May. There are no limits to the number of seats you reserve, although there will be a small non refundable charge to cover coach hire.

For those who require a wheelchair/mobility scooters; these will be available on the day from The Arboretum, there is a small charge (£10 for the day). Please advise Julie when booking, so these can be arranged in advance.

With this year being the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. This is an opportunity to remember and show your respect for those who gave their lives for our continued freedom. There will be opportunities to lay both wreaths and memory crosses at memorials as appropriate.