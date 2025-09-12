Plans to reduce the popular three-day Christmas Festival to a single day are being considered by Leighton Linslade Town Council

Reducing Leighton Buzzard’s popular Christmas festival to just one day has been put forward as an idea for debate again by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Documents published in advance of Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s cultural and economic committee meeting earlier this week floated the idea of changing the Christmas festival to a one-day event on a Sunday, from its current three days.

This was among a number of examples listed as the town council said it wished “to ensure we continue to reflect the needs and wishes of a growing and changing population and to ensure that the community events programme continues to develop and innovate.”

In 2017 a similar proposal was raised, with a full meeting of Leighton Linslade Town Council overwhelmingly voting to overturn a decision to reduce the event to one day, which had been made by the cultural and economic committee.

When contacted by the LBO, chairman of LB First Gennaro Borrelli said it was the first he had heard of the suggestion.

“I don’t know what the reason is behind this proposal, but our stance is that we would like it to remain at three days,” he said.

“The event has grown organically over the years because it provides something different each day. One of the benefits of doing different things on different days is that you can attract different people.

“If the weather is bad, you may be able to at least get one or two good days, but if you put all your eggs in one basket and the weather is bad, then you have had it.

“I think to reduce the number of days would be a terrible shame and a backwards step.

“There is nowhere else in the area that does a three-day Christmas Festival weekend. We offer something that is unique and it should stay in the current multi-day format.”

The other examples for potential events development for consideration by the council committee included entertainment during the Saturday charter market to celebrate Black History Month, an Alive After 5 style Oktoberfest event in the High Street, and a VJ Day style or band concert in Linslade to celebrate Armed Forces Week.

When contacted the LBO, the town council only confirmed that this year’s Christmas Festival would take place between November 28 and 30, and did not provide any further comment.

A festive market, light switch on and firework display are due to take place on the Friday evening, followed by additional entertainment as part of the charter market on Saturday, and a festive market in the High Street on Sunday alongside themed street performances and food outlets.

