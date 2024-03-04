Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club's most recent talk was on World War One

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim’s presentation again covered many events throughout the European element of this global conflict – from the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand in Sarajevo in June 1914, through to Armistice Day on 11 November 1918 at Compiegne in France.

And his eloquent commentary was embellished with copious facts and statistics, maps and diagrams, as well as his respectful reporting of the moving stories of some of the many individual heroes and heroines.

The numerous fascinating photographs (old and new) showed all aspects of activities – key battlefields (both then and now), trenches and tunnels, troops training and on battlefields, aid stations, medals, munitions factories and workers back in Britain, as well as cemeteries, war graves, monuments and memorials, and much more.

WW1 War Graves

This was an enlightening talk, eloquently and knowledgeably presented, and extensively illustrated by Tim’s collection of evocative images.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members.

We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.