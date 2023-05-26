Leighton Buzzard will tuck into a feast of Big Lunch food and entertainment

The Big Lunch Food Festival taking place in the High Street from 11am to 4pm features 35 food vendors bringing culinary delights from different cultures with traders from South Africa, Lebanon and Iraq trading alongside delights from Brazil, Greece and Italy. There will also be tasty treats from America, Germany, Mexico, Thailand, Ghana and the Caribbean.

For those with a sweet tooth, award-winning Churros, homemade donuts, ice creams and bubble waffles will available during the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the food options, there will also be plenty of drink and refreshment options with a fully stocked bar and a cocktail mixologist on-site for the day alongside a barista and hot drink seller.

Big Lunch in Leighton Buzzard 2022

Most Popular

The sounds of India will cascade down the High Street as Dhol Drummers weave through the town centre and a host of performers are set to bring musical magic. Beato Burrito a three-piece mariachi band will add some salsa to well-known hits on the main stage alongside Memphis Belles and headliners The V.I.Peas. The musical acts will be introduced throughout the day by Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers and there will be a performance from the Infinite Allstars Cheerleading Academy.

For the first time this year, there will be a second stage with hits from the musicals being performed by West-End Singers, along with Fiona Harrison performing songs from around the world, before Cool Jazz Collective take to the stage to complete the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement