Leighton Buzzard will tuck into a feast of Big Lunch food and entertainment

Travel the world on Sunday, June 4, without leaving Leighton Buzzard as the town celebrates food and music from around the globe.
By Steve Sims
Published 26th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:56 BST

The Big Lunch Food Festival taking place in the High Street from 11am to 4pm features 35 food vendors bringing culinary delights from different cultures with traders from South Africa, Lebanon and Iraq trading alongside delights from Brazil, Greece and Italy. There will also be tasty treats from America, Germany, Mexico, Thailand, Ghana and the Caribbean.

For those with a sweet tooth, award-winning Churros, homemade donuts, ice creams and bubble waffles will available during the day.

Alongside the food options, there will also be plenty of drink and refreshment options with a fully stocked bar and a cocktail mixologist on-site for the day alongside a barista and hot drink seller.

Big Lunch in Leighton Buzzard 2022Big Lunch in Leighton Buzzard 2022
Big Lunch in Leighton Buzzard 2022
    The sounds of India will cascade down the High Street as Dhol Drummers weave through the town centre and a host of performers are set to bring musical magic. Beato Burrito a three-piece mariachi band will add some salsa to well-known hits on the main stage alongside Memphis Belles and headliners The V.I.Peas. The musical acts will be introduced throughout the day by Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers and there will be a performance from the Infinite Allstars Cheerleading Academy.

    For the first time this year, there will be a second stage with hits from the musicals being performed by West-End Singers, along with Fiona Harrison performing songs from around the world, before Cool Jazz Collective take to the stage to complete the day.

    Other family-friendly interactive activities including Celtic chalking art, Celtic food sculptures, cupcake decorating, and balloon modelling, alongside Ben Harris who will be providing cooking tips and tricks throughout the day from his demonstration kitchen.

