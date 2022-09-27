More terrifying than ever as The Howl returns to Leighton Buzzard with new Halloween attractions

Prepare for 14 nights of fearsome frights as the scares are ramped up at Mead Open Farm, Billington, from Friday, October 7.

Dare you become a freshman at Howl Valley High? Inside the new maze, Haunt, fictional high school staff and students are out to get this year’s new intake. Step into a real-life horror movie as you’re chased, spooked, and left haunted to the bone inside the high school from hell. You might have thought your old school teachers were scary, but you haven’t seen anything like this!

The teaser advert for Haunt was filmed at Leventhorpe School in Sawbridgeworth and features actor Joe Ashman. Originally from Milton Keynes, Joe played the character of Callum in Netflix’s Free Rein and starred in the BBC’s Casualty and Doctors and in Get Even on iPlayer.

In the advert, he plays the character of Zack, a new freshman to Howl Valley High, who gets more than he bargains for when he attends the school prom.

Matt Heast, co-owner, said: “The Howl is back for 2022 and is set to be more spine-chilling than ever before. The theme of Howl Valley High is sure to terrify Halloween fans as the unexpected is lurking around each corner. It was great to make the trailer at Leventhorpe School and be able to include local actor Joe Ashman. The Haunt Maze and the new Circus of Horrors are not to be missed for all fright fans.”

The Circus of Horrors is a new thrilling live show that includes knife swallowing, fire eating and dangerous acrobatics, with five performances per night.

People attending The Howl, should be ready for a night filled with dazzling special effects, immersive scenery, and live actors. Other award-winning attractions include The Attic, Red, The Shed, Toppers Twister, Squealers Yard and Street Theatre.

Drinks are available at the Halloween-inspired tavern, ‘The Hearse and Hound Bar’, and the new Howl Valley High bar, while a tasty selection of street food is available, including burgers, hot dogs, and hog roasts. DJ Howler & DJ Quarterback will spin some classic Halloween party anthems every night between 6.30pm and 10.30pm.

The Howl Scream Park runs until October 31 on the following dates – October 7-8, 14-16, 21-23, and 26-31.

Gates open at 6pm and the horror mazes open from 6.30pm to 11pm. Evening show times for The Circus of Horrors include 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 9.30pm and 10pm.

For more details see www.thehowl.co.uk

