No Linslade Canal Festival, but book your free seat for film favourites such as Trolls World Tour, Mary Poppins Returns, and Bohemian Rhapsody instead

Favourite family films from recent years will be screened at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park later this month as alternative to the popular Linslade Canal Festival which has been called off due to the pandemic.

Films in the Paddocks is making a one-off appearance on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

On the Saturday, audiences can enjoy a free screening of Trolls World Tour (U) at 11am, Mary Poppins Returns (U) at 3pm and Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) at 7pm. The following day the free screenings continue with Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (PG) at 11am and Beauty & the Beast (U) at 3pm.

Films in the Paddocks

To ensure the continued safety of those attending, a free reservation is required to attend each film showing. Reservations can be made for individuals, families or groups of up to 30 people via the town council's reservations site (www.ticketsource.co.uk/leighton-linslade). For those without internet access a telephone reservation service will operate Monday – Friday, 2pm – 4pm and can be contacted on 01525 631911.

Audience members should bring their own chairs and picnic blankets for the films and whilst picnicking is encouraged, there will also be freshly cooked pizza, ice-cream and hot drinks available on site. Free parking is available in Linslade School for the duration of the films.