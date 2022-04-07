Housebuilder Redrow South Midlands is inviting families to join the weather-proof egg hunt from April 15 to 18.

Hunters must find the hidden ‘red egg’ inside one of the show homes at Redrow South Midlands’ Leestone Park on Heath Road, to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize.

Everyone who successfully locates the special red egg will win a delicious Easter egg on the day, while those who snap a “shell-fie” with it, and upload it to social media, will be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 voucher from luxury chocolatiers Hotel Chocolat.

Join in the Easter egg hunt

Suzanne Irons, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our Big Red Egg Hunt at Leestone Park this Easter bank holiday.

“Egg hunters who find the special red egg, hidden in one of our show homes or show home gardens, can claim their chocolate Easter egg from the sales office. And those who want to be in with a shot of claiming the ‘big’ prize – a £200 Hotel Chocolat voucher – just need to upload a photo of the red egg along with the hashtags #TheBigRedEggHunt and the development name to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.”