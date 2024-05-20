Royal British Legion: D-Day anniversary events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL have a series of events to remember the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

So that's another successful monthly Breakfast Club done. As ever we thank you all for your support. We now look forward to forthcoming events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are proud and honoured to be taking the lead on D-Day events.

We Start on D-Day; Thursday 6th June. Our first memorial service. At 11am a wreath laying service will take place in Mentmore Road Memorial Gardens, Linslade. The Service will consist of 2 minutes silence, with Trumpeter. Laying of wreath at the War Memorial. Members from the local community are invited to attend and join the RBL in paying their respects.

Church Square War Memorial

Thursday evening at 7pm. The RBL and Civic members will meet at the Town War Memorial in Church Square. A service lasting approximately 20 minutes will then take place. The service will consist of the following: Welcome by RBL. Blessing by Mother Kirsty - All Saints Church. RBL Exhortation (We will remember them). Last post - former State Trumpeter. 2 minutes silence. Revellie - former State Trumpeter. RBL Kohima (when you go home). RBL President and Town Mayor lay wreaths. Mother Kirsty closing blessing. Closing address, thanks. At this point members of the public will be invited to lay wreaths and place memory crosses. The RBL will have Ex Service Men from all arms of the Armed Forces present; The Royal Navy, The British Army, The Royal Air Force. Serving and Ex Serving members of the community are invited to wear medals and headwear if they wish.

The RBL would love to see as many people as possible come out and support this event.

Please note; when going to press no road closures had been put in place. We therefore ask that all pedestrian take care to watch out for motorist. Similar we would ask all motorist to take care when approaching The Church Square area.

Following The Memorial Services, we then have an opportunity to Celebrate.

Saturday 8th June at 7pm, The Baptist Church in Hockliffe Street will host a D-Day Concert.

We as a Branch recently became associated with The Buckinghamshire Band of the RBL. As far as we know Bedfordshire have not had their own RBL Band. So when we and The RBL Social Club offered The Band a new home, The Band were only to happy to put on a concert evening for us. Under the guidance of Director of Music Gordon T Davies AVCM Hons Dip BM: The Band have been rehearsing to bring us all an evening of entertaining music. Several of The Band members are Ex Service Men and Women. We invite you to come along and wave your flags (complimentary) and enjoy a bit of a sing along.

Tickets for this event are £10 adults, £5 children under 16. Available at the door on the night.

Once again we would love to see as many people as possible support this event, in doing so supporting The RBL.

Please look out for a number of other events to commemorate D-Day being held by various venues across the Town.