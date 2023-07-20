Summer programme of events aims to tackle summer holiday boredom for Leighton Buzzard teenagers

A new activities programme with a difference has been launched to help young people tackle boredom though the school summer holidays.

The Tactic Centre, a youth provision service managed and funded by Leighton Linslade Town Council, has created a summer schedule of fun things to do aimed at teenagers aged between 11 and 19.

Working with external agencies, The Tactic Centre will offer fun activities from dirt bike shows to music workshops, a gaming bus and pop up snackbar, with something for everyone at one of six locations around the town on Tuesday and Friday afternoons between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

A series of fun activities will run at six different locations around the town throughout the school holidays

Cllr Nigel Carnel, chair of the Cultural and Economic Services committee, said: “We hope that by introducing more teen-centred activities, that we will reach young people who may not usually engage with us or our other initiatives.

"The Tactic Centre offers a range of services, from mentoring to drop-ins and we hope that by heading out into the community we can speak to as many young people as possible in the hope to offer advice or just have fun.

“The project is working with local musicians, rappers, sports groups and local agencies and for two afternoons a week we will be setting up in parks around the town.”

Vinzenzo Da Lion is a Luton based rapper who will be working with young people to create their own music, showcase his skills and bring positive energy.

Vinzenzo said “We have previous experience mentoring young people and love working with their fresh approach to music. We hope that we can encourage young people to explore their creativity.”

Two of the sessions in the summer will feature Gamerz Megabus a mobile gaming station which has been popular locally and is a great way to engage young people.

Sessions at Parson’s Close Recreation Park will involve speaking with young people about the skate park consultation and options for the project.

A spokesman said: “It will be a wonderful opportunity to talk to the users of the current skate park, helping us to decide the direction to take the project forward.

“We are looking forward to working with and listening to the young people in our town.”