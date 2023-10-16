Television personalities brave Leighton Buzzard's chilling haunted maze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This highly-anticipated attraction has been captivating thrill-seekers from near and far.

Before entering the maze, George and Joe Baggs expressed their excitement. "We couldn't resist the temptation to see what all the fuss is about," George Baggs said.

As darkness enveloped Howl Scream Park, the brothers ventured into Full Moon Manor, equipped with only a dim flashlight. The maze immersed them in a world of terror, complete with eerie sounds and actors in terrifying costumes lurking around every corner.

George & Joe Baggs with spooky bell boy

Emerging from the maze, the Baggs brothers praised Full Moon Manor's immersive experience. "It's a thrilling rollercoaster of fear and excitement," said George Baggs.

Joe Baggs added, "Full Moon Manor is a must-see for anyone looking for a spine-tingling adventure this Halloween."