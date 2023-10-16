News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Television personalities brave Leighton Buzzard's chilling haunted maze

George and Joe Baggs, known for Gogglebox, recently swapped their couch for a nerve-wracking adventure at Howl Scream Park's Full Moon Manor Scare Maze.
By Ed HopkinsContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This highly-anticipated attraction has been captivating thrill-seekers from near and far.

Before entering the maze, George and Joe Baggs expressed their excitement. "We couldn't resist the temptation to see what all the fuss is about," George Baggs said.

As darkness enveloped Howl Scream Park, the brothers ventured into Full Moon Manor, equipped with only a dim flashlight. The maze immersed them in a world of terror, complete with eerie sounds and actors in terrifying costumes lurking around every corner.

George &amp; Joe Baggs with spooky bell boy George &amp; Joe Baggs with spooky bell boy
George &amp; Joe Baggs with spooky bell boy
Most Popular

    Emerging from the maze, the Baggs brothers praised Full Moon Manor's immersive experience. "It's a thrilling rollercoaster of fear and excitement," said George Baggs.

    Joe Baggs added, "Full Moon Manor is a must-see for anyone looking for a spine-tingling adventure this Halloween."

    As Halloween approaches, visitors are encouraged to brave Full Moon Manor and experience the terror that awaits at Howl Scream Park. It's the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit in Leighton Buzzard.

    Related topics:Leighton Buzzard