Television personalities brave Leighton Buzzard's chilling haunted maze
This highly-anticipated attraction has been captivating thrill-seekers from near and far.
Before entering the maze, George and Joe Baggs expressed their excitement. "We couldn't resist the temptation to see what all the fuss is about," George Baggs said.
As darkness enveloped Howl Scream Park, the brothers ventured into Full Moon Manor, equipped with only a dim flashlight. The maze immersed them in a world of terror, complete with eerie sounds and actors in terrifying costumes lurking around every corner.
Emerging from the maze, the Baggs brothers praised Full Moon Manor's immersive experience. "It's a thrilling rollercoaster of fear and excitement," said George Baggs.
Joe Baggs added, "Full Moon Manor is a must-see for anyone looking for a spine-tingling adventure this Halloween."
As Halloween approaches, visitors are encouraged to brave Full Moon Manor and experience the terror that awaits at Howl Scream Park. It's the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit in Leighton Buzzard.