The stories behind my favourite images

Steve is a member and past President of Amersham Photographic Society. He also chairs the Amersham Beyond Group which concentrates on creative photography and photo-based art. He suggested that a lot of images in clubs are “similar”. But he likes to use creative digital techniques to produce visually distinctive images.

Steve described how he produced his twelve favourite pictures. They are not his most successful in competitions. They are, though, the ones he likes best.

For each image he explained his creative thought process – where his ideas first germinated, how the composite image evolved, what source images were included, what post-processing techniques were used and why, how he finally achieved his vision, and what related images were generated along the way.

Lion Kingdom by Steve Brabner

Steve’s twelve creative journeys were captivating. The final images were of course “different” and, indeed, unique.

Steve is an eloquent and humorous presenter. And his talk was generously illustrated with many images produced during each of the creative journeys. All very inspirational for anyone aspiring to creative photography.